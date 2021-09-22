Comics
Published September 22, 2021

Venom Versus Carnage in an All-New Infinity Comics Series

Karla Pacheco, Scott Hepburn, and Ian Herring deliver a Marvel Unlimited exclusive starring the biggest, baddest symbiotes.

by Robyn Belt

New on Marvel Unlimited: Eddie Brock is saying “Viva Las Venom” in an all-new Infinity Comics series starring another sinister symbiote—Carnage! Creators Karla Pacheco (SPIDER-WOMAN), Scott Hepburn (M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES), and Ian Herring (SILK), deliver this high-octane, Las Vegas arc that you can start on MU now!

Preview of VENOM/CARNAGE #1.
First look at VENOM/CARNAGE INFINITY COMIC #1. Pencils/inks by Scott Hepburn, colors by Ian Herring.
In VENOM/CARNAGE #1, what starts as an aerial battle for the skies devolves into a knock-down, drag-out fight that will span four issues over the next several weeks! Told in a vertically-scrolling format designed for phone and tablet, “Venom/Carnage” promises a goopy brawl each and every Wednesday, the latest addition to the Infinity Comics lineup that offers a range of exclusive content for Marvel Unlimited members.

"For me, the best thing about writing comics has always been all the completely unique possibilities we have creating them, and the distinct challenges and opportunities that come with a visual medium,” says series writer Karla Pacheco. "For print, I love writing scenes that change impact when you turn the page, but as a long-time web comics fan, I was so excited to see what we could do with an ‘infinite canvas,’ especially for something as visually fantastic as Carnage and Venom.”

Venom and Carnage enter a slugfest!
VENOM/CARNAGE INFINITY COMIC #1
“Scott [Hepburn’s] work on this series is just amazing, and figuring out how to best take advantage of the vertical format for all the symbiote-swinging, screen-scrolling action has been a blast,” Pacheco teases. “I'm really happy with what we came up with, and I hope everyone has as much fun reading it as I did writing it (though that would be admittedly difficult, because I had A LOT of fun going ham with those Carnage and Venom boys).”

Get your first look at VENOM/CARNAGE INFINITY COMIC #1 here, and continue the series weekly every Wednesday on Marvel Unlimited!

Venom hits the Las Vegas strip!
