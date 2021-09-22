Venom Versus Carnage in an All-New Infinity Comics Series

In VENOM/CARNAGE #1, what starts as an aerial battle for the skies devolves into a knock-down, drag-out fight that will span four issues over the next several weeks! Told in a vertically-scrolling format designed for phone and tablet, “Venom/Carnage” promises a goopy brawl each and every Wednesday, the latest addition to the Infinity Comics lineup that offers a range of exclusive content for Marvel Unlimited members.

"For me, the best thing about writing comics has always been all the completely unique possibilities we have creating them, and the distinct challenges and opportunities that come with a visual medium,” says series writer Karla Pacheco. "For print, I love writing scenes that change impact when you turn the page, but as a long-time web comics fan, I was so excited to see what we could do with an ‘infinite canvas,’ especially for something as visually fantastic as Carnage and Venom.”