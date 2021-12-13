Return to Venom's Early Days in New Series by Venom Co-Creator David Michelinie

Before Carnage and space gods, clones and toxins, and the revelation that he was a father, Eddie Brock was a down-on-his-luck reporter who had tried to take his own life before being saved by an extraterrestrial alien. In the spirit of hit titles like X-MEN LEGENDS and MAESTRO, explore an earlier era of Marvel Comics for an all-new, horrifying tale that not only revisits the wicked web-slinger’s past, but hints at what’s to come in his future!

"Getting to do a multi-issue story with the original Venom was like sitting down to dinner with an old friend—who wants to eat your brain for dessert!” Michelinie said. “It was both fun and exciting, and I hope people enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it."

Welcome back David Michelinie to the symbiote hive when VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 hits stands on March 23!

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 (OF 5)

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

On Sale 3/23