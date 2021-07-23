The Many Faces of Kang

On Wednesday, August 18, Kang will headline his own comic series in KANG THE CONQUEROR #1, courtesy of co-writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Carlos Magno. This new limited series will offer a fresh perspective on Nathaniel Richards, AKA Kang the Conqueror, a man who has, at times, been his own worst enemy.

To truly understand Kang, the first thing to know is that there are countless variations of him across the Multiverse. Actually, an infinite number. But in the end, everything comes back to Nathaniel Richards.

As his last name implies, Kang is related to the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards, but he is not a direct descendant. Instead, Kang’s line of ancestry comes from Nathaniel, the interdimensional explorer who was also Reed’s father. At some point in the 30-31st century, the man who would be Kang discovered a time machine that he used to go back to ancient Egypt. Which brings us to Kang’s first incarnation...