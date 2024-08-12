Iron Man, Spider-Woman, Firestar, War Machine, & Ultron(?!) Assemble as the New West Coast Avengers

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the WEST COAST AVENGERS are back this November in a new ongoing series by Marvel superstar Gerry Duggan and acclaimed artist Danny Kim!

This iconic iteration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will hit the ground running just in time for the title’s 40th anniversary. Following Duggan’s run on INVINCIBLE IRON MAN, the series opens with Tony Stark assembling a new team consisting of War Machine; Jessica Drew, AKA Spider-Woman; Firestar, who Duggan redefined in the pages of X-MEN; and a mysteriously redeemed Ultron! Today, fans can check out this bold new lineup in variant covers for the debut issue, including pieces by Jeehyung Lee, Gerardo Sandoval, and series artist Danny Kim.

Ultron returns... redeemed? Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers—one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron—who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow…for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. And can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past?

"Redemption has been on my mind this year, and we'll see who can be redeemed on the West Coast," Duggan teased. "It's a fun action story, but it's also an Ultron tale—and one of my biggest Marvel swings yet."

"I previously had the pleasure of writing a pretty great horror story about Ultron wearing Pym's face, and this is a very different tale with one of my favorite Marvel characters, in one of my favorite legacy titles in the city that has been my home for so long," he continued. "Wait until you see what Danny Kim is cooking up. Find redemption in November in the city of Angels."