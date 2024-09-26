Comics
Published September 26, 2024

West Coast Avengers Introduces Earth's Unlikeliest Hero: Blue Bolt

Launching this November, Gerry Duggan and Danny Kim's 'West Coast Avengers' debuts an all-new super hero: Blue Bolt.

by Marvel

This November, the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are back on the best coast in an all-new run of WEST COAST AVENGERS from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim. Led by Iron Man, the new roster includes Spider-Woman, War Machine, Firestar, a mysteriously redeemed Ultron, and another former villain seeking redemption: Blue Bolt

An experienced Marvel henchman with unrefined lightning-based abilities, Chad Braxton, AKA Blue Bolt, makes his first appearance in WEST COAST AVENGERS #1 where he finds himself on loan to the Avengers through a new prison release program. Reckless, undisciplined, and downright rude, Blue Bolt may just be the biggest jerk in the entire Marvel Universe.

Can the Avengers whip him into shape or will Blue Bolt’s abrasive attitude—and lack of morals—tarnish the team’s legacy forever? See him for yourself in Kim’s original design sheet for the character plus a promotional image by Todd Nauck.

On the unique role Blue Bolt will serve on the team, Duggan said, "The Avengers have seen a lot of rough customers over the years. Hell, even Deadpool and Wolverine have been Avengers at different points. But the Avengers haven't seen a bigger @$!&^% than Blue Bolt. He's mean, he's self-centered, narcissistic, and he's only on the Avengers West Coast squad to shave time off his sentence. And wait until you find out what he's in jail for. Yeesh."

WEST COAST AVENGERS: Blue Bolt Promo by Todd Nauck

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by DANNY KIM
Cover by BEN HARVEY
Design Variant Cover by DANNY KIM
On Sale 11/27

WEST COAST AVENGERS: Blue Bolt Design Sheet by Danny Kim

In this article: Avengers West Coast

