Where to Start Comics Guide: 9 of Storm's Most Badass Moments

Descendent of an ancient line of African witch-priestesses. Daughter of Kenyan princess N’Dare and American photographer David Munroe. Thief. Goddess. Omega-level mutant. X-Men. Leader. Headmistress of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. Queen of Wakanda. Regent of Mars. Voice of Sol. Member of both the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

For over 40 years, since her debut in 1975, the X-Man Ororo Munroe aka Storm has always defied a single title.

We know how daunting it can be to dive into comics. Whether you've stumbled across Storm through the many X-films or the animated X-Men series, we want to help deepen your love for one of the most powerful mutants in the history of ever. Don't know where to start? Don't worry, we've got you—what better way to get started than heading into the eye of the Storm and discovering her most BADASS moments!