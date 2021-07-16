Who Is Alioth?

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Sign up now to get 50% off your first month.

The Usurper. A being outside of time. Transtemporal entity Alioth may be a primordial cloud that absorbs/conquers whichever reality it touches, but it is also a necessary force for the timestream. At least that’s what Alioth thinks.