A Daughter of the Dark Dimension: Who Is Clea?

Marvel legends Stan Lee and Steve Ditko introduced Clea in STRANGE TALES (1951) #126, and she has gone on to become Strange’s friend, his disciple, his lover, his peer, and even his wife. But if you’ll pardon the expression, Clea had a very strange journey to the position she currently holds. And she is willing to do just about anything to be reunited with the man she loves. To bring new fans and classic readers up to speed, here’s some pivotal Clea, all of which can be read on Marvel Unlimited.

THE MYSTERIOUS STRANGER

Clea has a somewhat complicated family history. Her father, Orini, was the original ruler of the Dark Dimension, while her mother, Umar, is the sister of the Dread Dormammu. And because Orini was a loyal follower of Dormammu, so too was Clea for most of her early life. Years after Dormammu seized the Dark Dimension for himself, Clea encountered Stephen Strange in STRANGE TALES #126.

Clea was so impressed by Strange’s bravery that she aided him against Dormammu. Enraged by Clea’s betrayal, Dormammu captured her and threatened her life. But Dormammu was soon forced to team with Strange in order to prevent his dimension from being overrun by the Mindless Ones. In STRANGE TALES #127, Dormammu reluctantly repaid Strange by sparing Clea’s life and releasing her from captivity.