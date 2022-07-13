The Marvel Comics History of Hercules

While Herc walks a heroic path, it hasn’t stopped him from forming rivalries (friendly and otherwise) with Thor, Namor, Atlas, and even his half-brother, Ares. The son of Zeus rarely turns down the chance to prove his might, but that doesn’t mean he won’t welcome his rivals as friends when it comes time to share a few drinks and stories at the local tavern.

Here's everything you need to know about Hercules, the Prince of Power.

LIVING IN ANTIQUITY

The first thing you should know is that Marvel’s Hercules is a close adaptation of the Hercules from myth and legend. As such, almost everything you’ve heard about Hercules is true. He completed the Twelve Labors, and Herc established such a reputation for heroics that his name is still known today. Unfortunately, the stories of his life being marred by tragedy are also true. He married his first wife, Megara, and had children with her before he unintentionally murdered them when he was out of control with bloodlust.

This event was revisited in HERCULES (2005) #5, and the death of his family left Herc with massive guilt that he has never entirely let go of. Within that issue, the spirit of his late wife, Megara, offered Hercules the forgiveness that he longed for. But whether Hercules can ever truly forgive himself is a question that only he can answer.