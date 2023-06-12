Wolverine and Ghost Rider Have a Hellish Showdown in the Final Chapter of 'Weapons of Vengeance'

Meet the demon who will be putting two of Marvel Comics’ toughest heroes through hell this summer: THE STITCHER!

Debuting in the upcoming GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE crossover, the Stitcher is a supernatural threat that Johnny Blaze and Logan took down during their never-before-seen first meeting in the past … or so they thought! Resurrected and hunting down mutants, Wolverine and Ghost Rider will team up in present day and try to bury this shared secret of theirs for good.

Benjamin Percy, the current writer behind both character’s hit ongoing series, and acclaimed artist Geoff Shaw, will unleash all the claws, chains, and violence that fans can handle in this fiery four-part crossover. Hitting the road together to track their foe, Johnny and Logan’s hunt will take them to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe, including an all-new branch of the infamous Weapon Plus program that specializes in all things HELL. The saga will also directly tie into the events of FALL OF X, the upcoming X-Men era that will mark a deadly turning point for mutantkind and send Wolverine on the run!

LOGAN AND JOHNNY VERSUS THE "STITCHER"! All bad things must come to an end…but will Wolverine and Ghost Rider meet their untimely demise at the hands of Stitcher? And who is the mysterious Father Pike? The secret behind the demon’s birth is revealed as the fate of our heroes, and the boy who started it all, are sealed!

“Wolverine is metal. Ghost Rider is metal. Together, their adamantium and chrome weigh in as HEAVY METAL!” Percy said. “You know how Metallica and Iron Maiden have toured together, shredded out songs, wailed on music videos? This is a little like that. I write the sheet music that Geoff Shaw brings to pyrotechnic, guitar-smashing life. You're in for a head-banging good time, I promise.”