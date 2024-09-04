All of Wolverine's Costumes (So Far)

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and his costumes have always helped him live up to that ferocious claim. From his earliest days with the X-Men to the solo missions that took him to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe, Logan's memorable looks helped make him an icon. While Wolverine has never been shy about jumping into battle in casual clothes like jeans and a t-shirt, his official costumes have marked his distinct eras and highlighted different aspects of his complex life and personality.

As Marvel celebrates 50 years of Wolverine, let's look back at some of Logan's most important costumes. We'll break down these iconic looks and what makes them unique, just as Logan gets ready to step into costume again for WOLVERINE (2024) #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Martin Coccolo, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Cory Petit.