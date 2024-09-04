All of Wolverine's Costumes (So Far)
Discover some of Wolverine's most iconic suits from across his history as a member of the X-Men and a leader of mutantkind.
Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and his costumes have always helped him live up to that ferocious claim. From his earliest days with the X-Men to the solo missions that took him to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe, Logan's memorable looks helped make him an icon. While Wolverine has never been shy about jumping into battle in casual clothes like jeans and a t-shirt, his official costumes have marked his distinct eras and highlighted different aspects of his complex life and personality.
As Marvel celebrates 50 years of Wolverine, let's look back at some of Logan's most important costumes. We'll break down these iconic looks and what makes them unique, just as Logan gets ready to step into costume again for WOLVERINE (2024) #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Martin Coccolo, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Cory Petit.
ORIGINAL COSTUME
Sporting a costume designed by John Romita Sr., Wolverine debuted during a fight between the Hulk and Wendigo in INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #180 by Len Wein and Herb Trimpe. This costume provided the basis for many of Wolverine's later looks and consisted of a yellow suit with black tiger stripes, a red belt, blue trunks, gloves, boots, and shoulder pads. Issued to him by Canada's Department H, this suit also featured a cowl with small ears and whiskers around Logan's mouth. Logan kept this look throughout his first full appearance in INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #181 by Wein and Trimpe.
CLASSIC COSTUME
When Wolverine joined the X-Men in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN (1975) #1 by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, he donned the costume that would become his most iconic look. While this suit kept his first costume's striped yellow appearance with mostly blue accessories, it extended the black ears on Wolverine's cowl and took away the whiskers.
Wolverine kept this look throughout the 1970s and wore a slightly modified version again in the 1990s. This costume echoes the colors of the X-Men's original uniforms, and Logan embraced this look whenever he wanted to emphasize his relationship with the team.
FANG COSTUME
After a battle with the Shi'ar Imperial Guard ripped his costume, Wolverine briefly adopted the costume of Fang, an alien warrior he defeated, during "The Phoenix Saga" in UNCANNY X-MEN (1863) #107 by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum. This costume consisted of a brown and yellow-orange suit with numerous bones around the collarbone and forearm.
As soon as Logan returned to the X-Mansion, he changed out of this suit and returned to his classic costume. However, Laura Kinney and Daken—both of Logan's children—briefly wore versions of this costume, and this look's color scheme echoed through some of Logan's later costume choices.
BROWN COSTUME
Just before his second encounter with Wendigo, Wolverine debuted another one of his most iconic looks—his brown costume—in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #139 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. This costume merges the brown and yellow-orange colors of his Fang costume with the boots, red belt, and long-eared cowl of his classic costume for a more streamlined overall look.
Wolverine kept this costume throughout much of the 1980s and early 1990s, both as a member of the X-Men and on many of his solo adventures. Although he retired this suit, Wolverine has briefly returned to this fan-favorite look a few times.
MADRIPOOR COSTUME
During his adventures on the island nation Madripoor, Wolverine began wearing a dark blue, sleeveless bodysuit in MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #8 by Chris Claremont and John Buscema. Wolverine first wore this costume on a mission to help his friend Tyger Tiger become the island's biggest crime lord, and he kept it throughout some of his early solo missions. Logan occasionally paired this look with a red belt or a stripe of camouflage paint across his eyes.
Around this time, Wolverine also operated undercover as Patch. When he operated under this alias, he covered his left eye with an eye patch and frequently wore a white tuxedo.
X-MEN TRAINING UNIFORM
After being scattered around the world by a mystical portal called the Siege Perilous, the X-Men disbanded, leaving Wolverine and his teammates to go on their own adventures. Eventually, the mutants reformed the team to face the mutant-hating government of Genosha, leading the X-Men to adopt team uniforms in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #273 by Chris Claremont, Jim Lee, Whilce Portacio, John Byrne, Michael Golden, Klaus Janson, Rick Leonardi, Marc Silvestri, and Larry Stroman.
Recalling the original X-Men uniforms, Moira MacTaggert made these yellow and blue training jumpsuits, which were first adopted by Forge, Banshee, and the Muir Island X-Men. However, Wolverine did not like the suit and quickly abandoned it, like several of his teammates.
FERAL WOLVERINE
After Magneto ripped the adamantium metal off Wolverine's skeleton, Genesis—the corrupted son of Cable—tried to replace Logan's lost adamantium. However, that process failed miserably and sent Wolverine into a feral state in WOLVERINE (1988) #100 by Larry Hama and Adam Kubert.
As he devolved into a more animal-like state, Wolverine wore a torn version of his classic blue and yellow costume. In place of his usual cowl, Logan wore a blue or red bandana over his long, unkempt hair until he recovered and returned to his more human state.
HORSEMAN OF DEATH
To stop his rival Sabretooth from becoming more powerful than ever, Wolverine allowed Apocalypse to brainwash him and turn him into the Horseman of Death. After Apocalypse gave Wolverine's skeleton a new coat of adamantium, Wolverine debuted as the masked Horseman in ASTONISHING X-MEN (1999) #1 by Howard Mackie and Brandon Peterson.
While a Skrull posed as Wolverine on the X-Men, the real Logan donned a suit of blue armor, used a red scarf as a hood, and favored a large sword instead of his claws. After he killed the imposter Logan, Wolverine ultimately regained control of his mind with help from the X-Men.
NEW X-MEN COSTUME
Along with the rest of the mutant teachers at the Xavier Institute for High Learning, Wolverine donned a black leather costume in NEW X-MEN (2001) #114 by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. While he occasionally wore a jacket with yellow swatches that made an "X," Wolverine usually opted for a simple black leather jacket with yellow trim and a yellow "X" on the shoulder, which he paired with black pants, boots, dog tags, and a simple white or black undershirt. This gave Wolverine a more grounded look as mutants became more of a cultural force throughout the Marvel Universe.
COMBAT SUIT
For some missions during the New X-Men era, Wolverine wore a simplified combat suit starting in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #423 by Chuck Austen and Ron Garney. Drawing inspiration from his Madripoor suit and classic costume, this short-lived blue look featured boots, belts, gloves, yellow tiger stripes over the shoulders, and a giant "X" symbol over his heart. Around this time, Wolverine's younger counterpart from the Ultimate Marvel Universe wore a nearly identical costume that briefly gave Logan a unified look across the Multiverse.
ASTONISHING X-MEN COSTUME
When the X-Men rededicated themselves to being a team of public-facing heroes, Wolverine began wearing an updated version of his classic yellow-and-blue costume in ASTONISHING X-MEN (2004) #1 by Joss Whedon and John Cassaday. This costume features blue side panels with yellow tiger stripes, boots, a blue belt, no trunks, smaller shoulder pads, and small ears on the cowl.
With its minor design modifications, this costume persisted as Wolverine's primary costume throughout much of the 2000s and 2010s, as Logan served on numerous X-Men teams, joined the Avengers, and opened the Jean Grey School for Higher Learning.
X-FORCE COSTUME
When Cyclops asked Wolverine to reform X-Force as a black-ops team, Logan donned a new dark suit for his secret missions starting in X-FORCE (2008) #1 by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, and Clayton Crain. This black-and-gray suit takes several design cues from Wolverine's brown costume. However, its mask features red lenses, giving Logan an even more menacing look. While his X-Force teammates adopted similarly muted costumes, Logan only wore this stealthy suit on covert missions, and he has rarely worn this suit since the second incarnation of X-Force disbanded.
ARMORED COSTUME
After becoming infected with a virus by some Microverse aliens, Wolverine lost his healing factor and began wearing a Kris Anka-designed armored costume that could protect him during battle in WOLVERINE (2014) #1 by Paul Cornell and Ryan Stegman. Constructed by the Superior Spider-Man, this heavily fortified yellow-and-black suit features a large "X" design extending from the abdomen.
Since Logan couldn't pop his claws, this suit also had artificial claws hidden in its gloves. He completed this look by carrying a sidearm.
KRAKOA COSTUME
When the world's mutants came together to form the island nation Krakoa, Wolverine joined them with a new brown costume in HOUSE OF X (2019) #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz. This suit follows the same basic design as his X-Force costume but adds the brown and yellow-orange colors to that classic look. With its mix of classic and modern styles, Wolverine kept this costume as his primary look throughout the rise and fall of Krakoa.
ADAMANTIUM ARMOR
On Krakoa, Forge built Wolverine an adamantium suit of armor that he could use if he ever lost his healing factor again. When Sabretooth and his army of Multiversal variants attacked Wolverine and depowered him during "Sabretooth War," Logan got the Adamantium Armor out of storage for WOLVERINE (2020) #48 by Benjamin Percy, Victor LaValle, and Cory Smith.
This armor almost totally covered Wolverine in unbreakable adamantium, and he completed this look with the mystical Muramasa Blade. This suit could also restore Logan's healing factor, and Wolverine used it to get his powers back before his final fight with Sabretooth.
Celebrate Wolverine's 50th anniversary with WOLVERINE (2024) #1, on sale Wednesday, September 11!
