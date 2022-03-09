'Women of Marvel' #1 Celebrates Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Jessica Jones & More

Just in time for Women’s History Month, WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 has arrived to celebrate some of Marvel’s greatest characters and creators. From Black Widow and Squirrel Girl to Jessica Jones and Black Cat, this new special is packed with fan-favorite characters, wild adventures and inspired team-ups by talent new and familiar.

Black Cat’s greatest failures and latest triumphs will spring to life from the minds of Preeti Chhibber, Ann Maulina, Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage, Claire Roe and Eleonora Carlini, while artist Mirka Andolfo makes her Marvel writing debut by putting a spell on Scarlet Witch with Sumeyye Kesgin. Longtime creator Jordie Bellaire and Zoe Thorogood are also on the case with Jessica Jones, who finds herself drawn into a tale of compulsion and redemption.

Together, Squirrel Girl and Black Widow will face down a maniacal villain and the complexities of secret identities in a new story from Hugo Award-winning writer Charlie Jane Anders and Emma Kubert. In her first Marvel story, award-winning video game script writer Rhianna Pratchett and Alina Erofeeva will take you on a trip to the jungle with Shanna the She-Devil and Silver Sable, who are out to stop some wild animal poachers.

And they aren’t the only ones involved! Legendary creator Gail Simone, known for her character-defining work on DEADPOOL, has penned an introduction to WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 as well.