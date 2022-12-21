The Worst Things Norman Osborn Has Ever Done

Osborne's Dark Reign

During SECRET INVASION (2018), Skrull impersonators replaced some of Marvel’s biggest and best heroes. As a result, what remained of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes engaged in a massive battle with the Skrulls, which ended only when Osborn killed Veranke, the queen of the alien shapeshifters. By publicly stopping such a threat, Osborn earned much acclaim, leading him to become the leader of S.H.I.E.L.D. during the events of DARK REIGN (2008). To make matters worse, he even got the chance to form his own villainous Avengers.

This led to a power struggle between Osborn and Earth’s heroes that had catastrophic consequences. For example, after Bullseye joined Osborn’s Dark Avengers team, the assassin killed more than a hundred innocent people during a fight against Daredevil. This massacre pushed Daredevil over the edge and kicked off the SHADOWLAND (2010) event, which saw an unhinged Matt Murdock using the Hand to wage war against crime in New York… and that’s just one of many ways Osborn’s dark reign created problems for the Marvel Universe.