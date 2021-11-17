Jordie Bellaire on Making Her Marvel Writing Debut in 'The Darkhold: Wasp' #1

As readers of September's DARKHOLD ALPHA know, Doctor Doom acquired the infamous mystical guide which attracted the attention of the Elder God Chthon. Looking to stop this evil from spreading, Scarlet Witch turned to Iron Man, Blade, Black Bolt, Spider-Man, and the Wasp. However, to truly do some good, they must be driven mad by the Darkhold itself before traveling to Chthon's realm...

As a founding member of the Avengers who has survived some intense trauma throughout her life both in and out of her fabulous costumes, Janet Van Dyne offers plenty of raw material for Bellaire and artist Claire Roe to mine for the issue!

We caught up with Jordie to hear more about her work on the issue.

How was this project different for you not just as a writer of a Marvel project, but as the writer of a crossover installment?

Jordie Bellaire: It felt absolutely wonderful being asked by my BLACK WIDOW editor, Sarah Brunstad, to pitch on this. I’ve worked with Sarah many years as a colorist and when she came to me with such a dark piece, I got the sense she really knew me, not just as a colorist, but as a writer too. The concept was totally in my wheelhouse and really just poured out of me as I wrote it.

This series features heroes turning into darker versions of themselves. What were the key elements of Janet's character at play in her transformation?

I believe Janet was a complex character, mostly defined by the expectations of the era she was created in. She was a woman who put herself on a shelf to allow her partner to succeed even though she had all the ability and means to achieve her own goals. She loves Hank in a way that sometimes seems desperate and pathetic. I don’t say that to knock Janet, I think she’s insecure and uncertain of who she is and at a loss of what she can offer others and then she meets Hank. Not a great set for a fulfilling and long lasting relationship. I don’t believe the two were a good match in that classic past at all, and if things had gone a different way, the Darkhold way, she could have ended up a bloody mess.