Wolverine’s Comics History (In Order)

Now on Marvel Unlimited: The first chapter of Wolverine’s time-shredding saga begins in X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1!

The mutant best known as Wolverine has lived many lives under many identities, but never before has the future been so entwined with the past. Fan-favorite eras of Wolverine's saga are explored anew in five-part interlocking series X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, kicking off in comic shops today with X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1! Creators like Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara, Federico Vicentini, and Adam Kubert, will offer never-before-seen episodes from Logan’s history as he travels to various points in time to prevent the death of a key mutant figure. But these LIVES are only one side of the story…

