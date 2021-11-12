Comics
Published November 12, 2021

Wolverine Must Learn From His Past...Or the Future Is Doomed

'X Lives of Wolverine' and 'X Deaths of Wolverine' continues in February!

by Marvel

Starting in January, X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, a pair of interlocking series will usher in The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men!

Week after week, writer Benjamin Percy and artists Joshua Cassara, Federico Vicentini, and Adam Kubert will journey across Wolverine’s history and future to deliver a transformative epic packed with revelations and exciting developments not just for Logan but for all of mutantkind.

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3 cover by Adam Kubert
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3 cover by Adam Kubert

The saga continues in February as X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4-5 present lost missions of the man called Logan! Wolverine’s time-shredding adventure sheds new light on eras of his life you thought you knew, and ones you never knew existed! Hang on for a ride from the early 1900s to missions with Department H and beyond. A peek into the past that will define the future…but only if he can stop OMEGA RED!

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 cover by Adam Kubert
X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 cover by Adam Kubert

While Logan fights his way through the past, who will protect the present? X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 will star the “Wolverine family” as Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Daken, and Scout enter the fray as the dark side of Wolverine’s time-traveling mission comes into focus. And in X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5, the chase leads to the mutant nation of Krakoa, as the force of mutantkind’s ultimate destruction breaches its borders. Is this the last stand of Xavier’s dream? Readers, prepare for a major turning point in the X-Men mythos!

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4 cover by Adam Kubert
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4 cover by Adam Kubert

“I'm going to make a bold statement: I set out to write the greatest Wolverine story ever told,” Percy told Entertainment Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I'm not trying to belittle previous creators when I say that. The opposite. I'm trying to honor them. When we reveal the expansive scope—and legacy elements—of the project, you'll understand what I mean. We're creating a definitive platform that channels all the Wolverine stories that came before, while shredding our way into a wild future.”

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 cover by Adam Kubert
X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 cover by Adam Kubert

Check out February’s covers now, and be there when X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 hits stands on January 2!

On Sale 2/2

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/8

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI
Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/16

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by ADAM KUBERT 

On Sale 2/23

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI
Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

Disney+ Day 2021: ‘X-MEN ‘97’ Animated Series Announced

TV Shows

Disney+ Day 2021: ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ Announced

TV Shows

Disney+ Day 2021: First Look at ‘Ms. Marvel’

TV Shows

Disney+ Day 2021: First Look at ‘She-Hulk’

TV Shows

Disney+ Day 2021: First Look at ‘Moon Knight’

In this article: Wolverine (James Howlett), Omega Red, X-Men

Related

Comics

Check Out All Ten Covers for ‘Inferno’ #4, the Dramatic Conclusion of Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men Run

'Inferno' #4 hits stands on January 5

1 day ago

TV Shows

EXCLUSIVE: Cast Announcement for 'X-MEN '97' Coming to Disney+

Exclusive interview with Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt on the return of the iconic 'X-Men: The Animated Series'!

1 day ago

TV Shows

Disney+ Day 2021: ‘X-MEN ‘97’ Animated Series Announced

Cue the theme song.

2 days ago

Comics

These Aren’t the X-Men You Know…But They Are a Force to Be Reckoned With

The X-Men Vote candidates come together for a vital mission in Tini Howard and Francesco Mobili’s 'Secret X-Men' #1 this February!

4 days ago