Wolverine Must Learn From His Past...Or the Future Is Doomed

Starting in January, X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, a pair of interlocking series will usher in The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men!

Week after week, writer Benjamin Percy and artists Joshua Cassara, Federico Vicentini, and Adam Kubert will journey across Wolverine’s history and future to deliver a transformative epic packed with revelations and exciting developments not just for Logan but for all of mutantkind.