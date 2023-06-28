Al Ewing Paves the Way for Genesis War with 'X-Men: Before the Fall – Heralds of Apocalypse'

Spinning out of X OF SWORDS, X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE (2023) #1 by Al Ewing and Luca Pizzari reunites readers with Apocalypse and Genesis as they set their sights on Arakko. In a conversation with Marvel.com, Ewing revealed how X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE came together and teased the Genesis War that promises to tear Arakko apart in X-MEN RED (2022).

MARVEL.COM: HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE catches readers up with Genesis and Apocalypse, who exiled themselves after the X OF SWORDS tournament. How have they changed since readers saw them last?

AL EWING: It’s not so much how they’ve changed since readers same them last as how they changed before that. Between their parting thousands of years ago and their meeting again in X OF SWORDS, both went through a lot that the other didn’t see. Not to mention that memories change over time as well. So now they’re together again and relearning one another, and we’ll see if they can surmount their differences or at least work through them.

Unfortunately, this couple operate on a grander scale, so the definition of "working through things" might involve a planet-wide war.

MARVEL.COM: This issue opens and closes with fascinating insight into the etymology of Apocalypse’s name and his self-prescribed sense of purpose. What exactly does it mean for Apocalypse to be the "Revelator"? What is he looking to reveal?

AL EWING: Apocalypse has learned from the Krakoan era, as much as he’s helped to teach. His "survival of the fittest" ethos has evolved, and he’s eager to display his new thinking. This isn’t a face turn, because in his own mind, Apocalypse is beyond simple considerations of "heels" and "faces"—so it may not be good news for the people of Arakko, or for the people of Earth.