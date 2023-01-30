The Foundation of Krakoa Begins to Crack in Upcoming 'X-Men: Before The Fall' Comics
Learn about four can’t-miss one-shots that will usher in the X-Men’s next status quo: 'Fall of X'!
Mutantkind’s next evolution is on the horizon.
First teased at NYCC, FALL OF X will be an overarching storyline impacting every X-Men title and the Marvel Universe as we know it. FALL OF X represents a crucial chapter of the Krakoa era, which began in Jonathan Hickman’s seminal HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X. The current age of X-Men has been so revolutionary that the question on every fan’s mind has been, “Can Krakoa last forever?” FALL OF X will answer that question and many more but first, four key one-shots will set the stage for what’s to come.
Starting in May, these BEFORE THE FALL titles will tie up long-simmering plotlines, reintroduce major players, and put all the pieces in place for the dramatic events of the third annual HELLFIRE GALA. In addition to being the official start of FALL OF X, this year’s HELLFIRE GALA will also reveal the outcome of this year’s X-Men Vote, which fans can participate in starting tomorrow.
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1
Written by SI SPURRIER
Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 5/3
Witness a battle between two titans of the X-Universe in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1, written by Si Spurrier and drawn by Phil Noto. A man of innumerable personalities and powers vs. the most powerful artificial intelligence in this universe: Legion vs. Nimrod! With Nightcrawler in Orchis’ clutches, David Haller and his allies will have to confront the mastermind who destroyed Warlock and nearly took Krakoa with him. But Nightcrawler is not himself... and Legion’s allies aren’t all they seem to be either.
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1
Written by AL EWING
Art by LUCA PIZZARI
Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
On Sale June
It's the long-awaited return of Apocalypse in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1, written by Al Ewing and drawn by Luca Pizzari. Not seen since the shocking ending of X OF SWORDS, Apocalypse and his family have battled for survival in the harsh land of Amenth. Do they rule over this twisted world or do its demonic inhabitants rule them? And how has Apocalypse felt about the choices the Quiet Council has made in his absence?
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANTS’ FIRST STRIKE #1
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANTS’ FIRST STRIKE #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by VALENTINA PINTI
Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN
On Sale June
It’s a mutant mystery for the ages in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANTS’ FIRST STRIKE #1, written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Valentina Pinti. A deadly mutant attacks an innocent small town, but nothing is what it seems. Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Bishop are tasked with a routine mission, but as they dig deeper, they uncover a hidden truth that will send shockwaves through mutantkind.
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by PACO MEDINA
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale July
And four Sinisters plot their next move in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1, written by Kieron Gillen and drawn by Paco Medina. In the aftermath of SINS OF SINISTER, all four Sinisters have been unmasked. They’ve gotten a taste of universal control, but their true plans for mutantkind are just beginning…
Check out all four covers now and stay tuned for more news about FALL OF X, including details about this year’s HELLFIRE GALA X-VOTE!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Culture & Lifestyle
Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the making of 'SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME'
Culture & Lifestyle
'Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline' Coming September 2023
Comics
Scarlet Witch, Storm, and More Are Spotlighted On This Year's Women’s History Month Covers