Mutantkind Struts the Green Carpet in New Connecting Hellfire Gala Covers by Russell Dauterman

This June, fans everywhere are invited to the Hellfire Gala, a first-of-its-kind crossover told across twelve issues, offering different perspectives and viewpoints of a single night that will go down in Marvel Comics history. Throughout the event, fans can expect critical moments to occur that will shape the X-Men’s future as we know it, including the first Krakoan X-Men team’s debut, mutantkind’s planet-sized plans for the Marvel Universe, bold new directions for the most popular X-Men, surprise party crashers, and of course, high fashion looks crafted by some of the hottest artists in the industry.

Leading the initiative in creating these all new takes on “mutant fashion” is acclaimed artist Russell Dauterman. The superstar artist has taken his already masterful depictions of the X-Men to the next level with twelve bold high-fashion designs. These incredible designs will grace the covers of all twelve Hellfire Gala tie-in issues as must-have design variant covers as well as one gorgeous connecting piece that shows the X-Men’s top A-listers including Storm, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Emma Frost walking down the green carpet, ready to show the world why mutantkind is the future.