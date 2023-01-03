Magik and the Dark Riders Reunite to End Nature Girl’s Mission

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Creators Steve Orlando, Emilio Laiso, and Rachelle Rosenberg reunite for the fourth part of “X-Men Green” in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #68! Picking up with the death of Curse and Nature Girl’s mission to dismantle the human world, this installment of “X-Men Green” will pull the Marauders into the mix. It will be hard to end the devastation that Lin Li’s unleashed, but Magik and her Dark Riders are up to the challenge too.

Follow this latest six-part arc through issue #73, and continue reading the X-Men’s ongoing anthology series each Monday when new chapters of X-MEN UNLIMITED drop on the Marvel Unlimited app.

