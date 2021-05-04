Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: Marauders

While the mutant nation of Krakoa has largely remained closed off to humans and outsiders, the Hellfire Trading Company is making an exception for its biggest event. By all accounts, this is the very first Hellfire Gala. However, the celebration does have its roots in the smaller Hellfire Galas held by the Hellfire Club in New York City. But the current incarnation appears to be a much more ambitious affair.

This is a remarkable turnaround for Emma Frost, the host of the inaugural Hellfire Gala. Not too long ago, Frost was reportedly on the outs with the X-Men following their conflict with the Inhumans. Now, Frost is a major player on Krakoa and a member of the Quiet Council. She has even flaunted her newfound power by opening up the Hellfire Gala to ordinary humans as well as a selection of Krakoa’s political enemies.