Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: Way of X

Nightcrawler has always been a mutant of faith, and he even considered entering a seminary. Years later, he was also tricked into believing that he was a priest...but that’s neither here nor there. Regardless, Nightcrawler’s belief was only enhanced when he spent time in the afterlife following his first demise. He seemingly gave up eternal paradise to save his friends. But it was a confirmation of everything that he ever had faith in.

Additionally, Nightcrawler's boundless hope and optimism was buoyed by Krakoa’s miracle of resurrection. Lost friends and loved ones can now escape from the great beyond thanks to the good works of the Five. Unfortunately, conquering death has had an unsettling impact on Krakoa’s younger mutants. Nightcrawler has personally witnessed the cavalier attitude that they have towards danger. Pixie even allowed an anti-mutant terrorist to kill her after she was encouraged by her friends to experience resurrection for herself.