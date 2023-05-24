Legendary X-Men Artists Pinpoint the 'Epicenter of All the Excitement' in 90s Comics

On the subject of taking over NEW MUTANTS and building X-FORCE, Liefeld said, "They're my favorite period of my entire career. That was a tremendous growth, tremendous energy, tremendous opportunities. Again, you know, when it came to the NEW MUTANTS, they were open to all sorts of new ideas and they had asked me if I would come up with some new designs, some new characters, that the editorial team wanted to have a new leader. I, as a fan of the group, felt like the team was in sore need of something, of a fresh voice, because the X-Men really had Xavier and Magneto populating that world and, while they had both gone in and out of the NEW MUTANTS book, the New Mutants didn't really have a voice of their own that was connecting."

"I'm in my twenties, my young twenties, so I jump at the chance," he recalled. "Look, I could have put forth characters that people rejected. I was fortunate. I was on the same wavelength as the fans because I was such a fan. They totally dug everything that was going on with Cable. Because of the success of Cable and the response to Cable, Marvel editorial just entrusted me with the future of the franchise."

"We started discussions, I'd say, five issues in, because I really honestly, what all these guys had—that I was terribly jealous of—was an X in their title, okay? X-MEN, X-FACTOR, even EXCALIBUR worked an X in there, right? ...and Wolverine doesn't need an X. He rises above all of it, so it goes without saying. But in all honesty, I wanted an X in the title and so we knocked around those names and we settled on X-Force," he explained.

"Like you said, we were able to wedge in there and catch—right away, I mean, every month, I would go to store signings during that period and get the feedback straight from the fans and the crowds were getting bigger and bigger. Mark and I did a shared appearance during that time and I pulled up in Southern California—just mobs of people outside because, again, the X-books were just what were rocking the comics world. They were just the epicenter of all the excitement," he concluded.