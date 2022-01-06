Can the X-Men Save the Red Planet?

X-MEN RED #2 asks the question: WHO CAN TAME THE RED PLANET?

The mutants of Mars spent millennia worshipping war—and on what they now call Arakko, they’re keeping up their violent ways. Abigail Brand knows the red planet needs a firm ruler in charge. But Storm has other ideas, along with a broken Magneto in her corner and Sunspot making his own moves. It’s a new world… and someone has to claim it.

"Mutantkind terraformed Mars, bringing a dead world back to life and changing the Marvel Universe forever,” Ewing said. “Mars is now Planet Arakko, home to an ancient mutant society that spent thousands of years facing war, imprisonment and pain - and home to Storm, who won a place of power on their ruling council. Now Arakko has a chance to find peace at last and forge their own path to the future... but there are those who'd rather see them fenced in and subjugated. Does Mars really need X-Men to save it - or can the mutants of Arakko fight for themselves? Storm's not the only one who's asking... and the answers are in X-MEN RED."

"After being part of Hickman's work on the X men titles, I couldn't imagine getting a greater opportunity. I was wrong! In my dream checklist, there was teaming up with Al Ewing, who is to me one of the most creative and funny writers out there. And now I can work with him on X MEN RED!” Caselli said. “I'm really putting all of myself in this title since I'm sure me and Al can leave a remarkable series in the X-Men universe. Working on Al's script is a pure joy, I'm like a kid on a rollercoaster: emotions, adrenaline and a sense of wonder is what I feel everyday sitting on my drawing desk. I'm just sorry I can't talk more about it but I'm more than sure readers will be happy and hooked from the starting point! Let me just say this: keep an eye on Storm...oh guys...Storm...."

Mutants have found a new homeland. Now they must fight for it. Don’t miss the first two issues of X-MEN RED when they hit stands this April!

X-MEN RED #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 4/6

X-MEN RED #2

Written by AL EWING

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 4/27