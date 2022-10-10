Strong Guy and Madrox Go to Space

As announced during New York Comic-Con 2022, “X-Friends” is the latest story starring the Strong Guy/Madrox duo from writer/artist Jason Loo. This time, he’s joined by colorist Antonio Fabela in a pickup from the “Downtime” arc told in X-MEN UNLIMITED #21, issue #27 and issue #34.

We spoke to Loo about classic X-Factor stories, and what readers can expect from the first part of “X-Friends” in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #56.

Your love for Madrox is real! How long does that go back?

JASON LOO: My love for Madrox definitely goes back to the 90s X-FACTOR. While most of the sixth graders in my class were raving over how cool Gambit looked, I always went for something along the fringe just for the sake of being different. So I liked Multiple Man since he also wore a long jacket. I even got the mail-in order Multiple Man action figure from Toyfare magazine! But I really connected with Madrox after he died—the first time—when Moira MacTaggert was in his room reminiscing all the things he did to keep himself busy [in 1994’s X-FACTOR #101]. I, too, was that only child being happy on my own making crafts, reading, drawing comic strips, pretending to do stand-up, and singing to Radiohead in my bedroom. Fast forward several years later, I cosplayed as him for a local X-Men cosplay charity group while reading every issue of Peter David's X-Factor Investigation run. So yeah, my love for the character goes pretty deep.