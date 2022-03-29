The History of Lila Cheney: A Rock Fable

There are hundreds of rock stars on Earth-616, but there’s only one who is truly interstellar: Lila Cheney, teleporting mutant superstar whose fame even eclipses Dazzler’s. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Lila has built somewhat of a reputation in the known universe, both as a musician and as a master thief. Her ability to teleport across vast distances (and even galaxies) pretty much means she can be anywhere she chooses. But instead, Lila has embraced life on Krakoa with the rest of mutantkind.

Infinity Comic X-MEN UNLIMITED #28 by creators Jason Loo, E.J. Su, and Antonio Fabela gives Lila the solo stage for the first time since she moved to the mutant island homeland. The latest (reluctant) participant of So I’m Dating a Rock Star, a cynical Lila blows through potential suitors on a reality show—while wearing a disguise. It sounds like a premise straight out of the Mojoverse, but we do promise that there’s no Mojo in this story.