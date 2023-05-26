The X-Men '97 Team Join Mutantkind's Biggest Night in a New 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Variant Cover

A special variant cover for July’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 will give eager fans a sneak peek at Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, the upcoming Disney+ series and sequel to the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series. Dan Veesenmeyer, a storyboard artist on the original series and the illustrator behind the packaging for Hasbro’s recent Marvel Legends 90s Animated Series line, captures the excitement behind the X-Men’s animated heyday in this stunning cover.

The piece spotlights the main cast of the show including Magneto, who will join the X-Men in the series. Adorning the one-shot that will propel the X-Men into the FALL OF X era, the X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 X-MEN ’97 VARIANT COVER celebrates the X-Men’s return to the world of animation in style and hits stands just in time for the X-Men’s milestone 60th anniversary.