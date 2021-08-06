Comics
Published August 6, 2021

Your First Look at Marvel Stormbreaker Peach Momoko's 'Demon Days: Cursed Web' #1

The third book in the ‘Demon Days’ comics saga arrives this September!

by Marvel

Spiders and Wolves and Yokai… Oh My!

Mariko Yashida journeys deep into a dark forest to find answers about her past. Instead, she finds a magical wolf with three toes and a strange girl with a pet spider. But there are deadly creatures in these woods too—a mysterious, blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength and claws—and they’re after Mariko! Don’t miss this epic tale of monsters and magic on September 1, as the DEMON DAYS saga by Marvel's Stormbreaker Peach Momoko continues with DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1!

Demon Days_Cursed Web Cover

With book three of five of the DEMON DAYS saga, DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1 presents the latest tour de force from one of the most exciting auteur talents in comics. 

DEMON DAYS: X-MEN #1—the first book of the saga—is now on Marvel Unlimited, just in time for readers to catch the opening salvo before diving into the story of Mariko. Prepare to enter this revolutionary reimagination of the Marvel Universe at your local comic shop on September 1, but first, take a look inside the new issue with the gallery below!

Comics

Billy and Teddy Unite for 'The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling' #1

Gear

FunKon 2021: See New Marvel Releases from Funko

Movies

Brand-New Character Posters Arrive for ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

TV Shows

Three New Episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends Are Now Streaming

TV Shows

Explore the ‘What If…?’ Multiverse in New Featurette

In this article: Peach Momoko, Marvel's Stormbreakers, Mariko Yashida
DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1 preview pages by Peach Momoko

