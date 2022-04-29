Aconyte Reveals Two New Marvel Prose Novels Arriving Fall 2022
Get ready to be dazzled with 'Sound of Light' and lead a swashbuckling adventure with 'The Prisoner of Tartarus'!
This fall, Marvel and Aconyte Books will dazzle and astonish readers with two prose novels from the LEGENDS OF ASGARD and SCHOOL OF X lines!
In the swashbuckling fantasy adventure, The Prisoner of Tartarus, from author Richard Lee Byers, the courageous hero Heimdall returns to save the Rainbow Bridge and Earth from dark sorcery. The title arrives everywhere books are sold on October 4, 2022.
Then in the electrifying trans-dimensional adventure, Sound of Light, from author Amanda Bridgeman, Dazzler, rock 'n' roll, and the children of Cyclops and Magneto launch into space and beyond.
In The Prisoner of Tartarus, a hero has fallen.
Deprived of the mystical Gjallarhorn, his enchanted sword Holfund, his winged steed, and even his memory, Heimdall flees across the underworld of Tartarus with the minions of the dark god Pluto in pursuit. Aided only by his friend Kamorr, Heimdall must piece together the mystery of his memory loss and escape the realm of the dead.
His amnesia masks a far greater threat — the dark elf Malekith’s infernal machinations have corrupted the newly created Bifrost. Racing against the clock and his own memories, Heimdall must defeat Malekith and his allies before they can use the Rainbow Bridge to destroy both Midgard and Asgard.
The Prisoner of Tartarus is the latest Heimdall novel in the MARVEL: LEGENDS OF ASGARD line from Aconyte Books, which is set in the legendary realm of Asgard and rich in Norse-inspired mythology. These fantastical stories centering on Thor's daring companions celebrate heroism, adventure, fate, honor, and myth, bringing their stories to the fore. Raise a flagon of ale and enjoy tales of the extraordinary exploits of heroes and heroines from the Ten Realms.
The Prisoner of Tartarus will be available in trade paperback and eBook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers October 4th, 2022. Pre-order now!
When rock star Dazzler walked out on S.H.I.E.L.D., in Sound of Light, she hoped she’d seen the last of the clandestine organization. But when a rogue agent drops in after a sold-out gig, she must decide whether to work with them again or stick to her solo career.
The agent links Mutant Growth Hormone — a dangerous biochemical that wildly enhances mutant powers — with the disappearance of Magneto and Cyclops. Reluctantly, Dazzler takes the case and unfolds a mystery greater than she anticipated. In need of a new team, she recruits the extraordinary mutants Emma Frost, Polaris, and Rachel Grey on a mission to foil a plot to remove mutantkind forever, which blasts them from Earth into a whole new dimension.
Sound of Light is part of the MARVEL: SCHOOL OF X line, following the young members of the New Charles Xavier School for Mutants. The series explores their stories of adventure, defiance, and growth as these characters discover their abilities, a new "found family," and their place in the world.
Sound of Light will be available in trade paperback and eBook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers November 1st, 2022. Pre-order now!
