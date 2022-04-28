Culture & Lifestyle
Published April 28, 2022

America Chavez Arrives at Avengers Campus at California Adventure

Don’t forget to stop by the Ancient Sanctum to learn more about the Mystic Arts!

by Rachel Paige

Ahead of the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Xochitl Gomez — who plays America Chavez in the film — has an exciting announcement: Soon, visitors to Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort will get to meet America herself for a limited time this May! 

America Chavez is just one of the many exciting Heroic Encounters for recruits visiting Avengers Campus. She joins Doctor Strange, who is already teaching the next generation of Super Heroes all about the Mystic Arts in the Ancient Sanctum, and many other Avengers, just waiting to spring into action and save the day.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022.

America (America Chavez), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Theme Parks, Avengers Campus

