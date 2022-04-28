Asked & Answered with the Daughters & Nieces of Marvel: Bring Your Kids to Work Edition

We asked. They answered.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Kaiya: Brush my teeth and then change because I have to go to school. But on the weekends, I probably come to the computer and watch some craft videos.

Lois: I usually go downstairs. When we don't have school, we usually watch some TV before we eat breakfast, but on school days, we just eat breakfast.

Lyra: If I’m tired or if I want to, I just lay there for a few minutes and then I start getting ready.

What are you totally into right now?

Kaiya: Dogs and crafts. And I also like doing origami although I'm not really good at origami. My friend in school, she's really good. She can do, like, anything.

Lois: Right now I'm into Rainbow Loom. The Easter Bunny got me these and I have made two things so far. Also, my mom and I made a bumblebee out of the Rainbow Loom.

Lyra: I'm into drawing. A lot. I even made my own miniature company which my mom is actually in. It’s called L&L because Luz and I are the founders.

Which Marvel character would you dress up as for Halloween?

Lyra: Black Widow.

Lois: Even though I don't have her costume, I would like to dress up as Black Widow. The costumes I do have are Ghost-Spider and Captain Marvel.

Kaiya: I like Ms. Marvel’s outfit a lot, so maybe her but also Hulk.