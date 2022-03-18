Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel Comics

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!

This week, we had the pleasure of chatting with not one but TEN amazing editors on the Marvel Comics Publishing team: senior editor Lauren Bisom (she/her); editors Sarah Brunstad (she/her) and Alanna Smith (she/her); associate editors Annalise Bissa (she/her) and Caitlin O'Connell (she/her); and assistant editors Lauren Amaro (she/her), Lindsey Cohick (she/her), Kat Gregorowicz (she/her), Kaitlyn Lindtvedt (she/her), and Kaeden McGahey (she/they).

In celebration of Women's History Month, and to recognize their work and collaboration with Marvel talent, be sure to pick up WOMEN OF MARVEL (2022) #1, on shelves at your local comic shop now!

They know a thing or two about collaboration. Based on their recommendations, we have an incredible reading and viewing list that’ll last us the year. They are truly awesome women and nonbinary creators at Marvel. And we had some questions for them.

We asked, they answered.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Sarah Brunstad: I have a strong morning ritual. I like to get up and make a single cup of coffee with my Aeropress, a very strong cup of coffee. I sit in my front room and I read and watch the birds at the bird feeder while my dog also watches the birds and then naps.

Lindsey Cohick: I have a much more chaotic ritual, which is that I hit snooze about five times. Then I roll out of bed at the last minute and jump into my desk chair.

Lauren Bisom: I do the same as Lindsey. I start checking email around 8:30 on my phone, very close to my face because my contacts aren't in yet and then run to my chair right at 9. In between emails, I make my cup of coffee.

Kat Gregorowicz: I used to be that way and then I got a puppy who requires me to get up. So I now get up an hour earlier and I hate it, but love it. Now I'll make my coffee and take my dog out and still wait till the last minute to then jump in the chair and start looking at emails. And I play Wordle now in the morning.

Kaeden McGahey: Mine is very similar to Kat’s. The dog wakes me up. I take the dog around the block and then I go back to bed until that alarm goes off. I used to do the jump to my desk chair. But I'm from Florida, and this winter it is not it. I've been living in my electric blanket for the past several months and I will continue to do so until the weather is above 50 consistently.

Alanna Smith: I roll out of bed with like an hour and a half before I need to start work so that I can kind of have a breakfast snack. Lately I've been sitting down and re-watching an episode of The Expanse every morning, re-watching it now that it's over, and it still rules just so everyone knows.

Kaitlyn Lindtvedt: I wish I could be that intense, Alanna. I am not a morning person at all. But I also have a cat who is three and therefore cannot tolerate being left alone if she knows I'm awake for any length of time. So normally I get about two snoozes in with the alarm, and then my cat’s like, PAY. ATTENTION. TO. ME. Then I get up, I have a full cup of coffee, and then I log in.

Caitlin O'Connell: I have two cats. I get up, I feed the cats, I go back to bed. My second alarm goes off and then I acquire breakfast and tea and sit down to the emails. The length of time between when the breakfast will actually get eaten and when the “not pajamas” will be achieved really just depends on when the first meeting of the day is.

Lauren Amaro: The first thing I do in the morning is immediately panic and look at what time it is, and then realize that I am a crazy person who sets my alarm for 6:30 with no intention of getting up because I promptly go to sleep for at least another 30 minutes before trying to get caffeine into my system as quick as possible.

Caitlin O'Connell: I mean, in the before times, I had to commute, and so I had to get up at 6:30 if I wanted to conceivably make it to the office by 9:30. And I am no longer about that life.

Lindsey Cohick: Same, Caitlin. I was like, how did I ever get up before 8?

Sarah Brunstad: I actually like getting up early now that I don't have to go to work because I get up at 6:30 and I have this whole stretch where nobody's bothering me. I'm perfectly alone. And then I don't have to sit down until right at 9:30. So I'm into it. That's the holy time for me now.

Lindsey Cohick: In my heart, I’m into it. In my body, I'm not. It refuses to cooperate.