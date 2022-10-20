'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Rebecca Roanhorse & Karen S. Darboe

What was your favorite book, movie or TV show as a kid?

REBECCA ROANHORSE: Books were the Dragonlance Chronicles, movie was Lost Boys, and TV show was Robotech. Not all at the same time, but that covers my tastes between the ages of 12 and 16, probably.

KAREN S. DARBOE: When I was a kid, I was totally obsessed with Dragonball, and I still am. I mean, I really, really love that series! I was also in love with the movie Mars Attacks. Scary at first, but for some reason it grew on me pretty fast and I ended up watching it over and over again as soon as I had the opportunity!

What is your favorite book, movie or TV show now?

REBECCA ROANHORSE: Book is usually whatever I’m currently reading, but probably the 2022 standout for me was Katherine Addison’s Cemeteries of Amalo series, including the recent Grief of Stones. Movie is Fury Road. TV show is currently Andor.

KAREN S. DARBOE: If I could, I would fill this with pages and pages of things I love, especially movies. So I’ll just stick with those that are popping into my head recently!

Speaking of TV shows and books, I recently re-discovered the Transformers series after some time, so I'm totally hyper focused on that, and getting my hands on the comics I’ve lost in the last few years!

Regarding movies, there is one that comes into my head every once in a while because of its bizarre and cryptic nature, which is Holy Motors. Just writing about it makes me wanna watch it for the... I lost count of how many times I’ve seen it!

Got any superstitions?

REBECCA ROANHORSE: Not really, but sometimes I won’t change the channel if my team is winning.

KAREN S. DARBOE: I'm not really a superstitious person in general, but I give great importance to my dreams. I have a diary with all of them written down!

Superpower of choice?

KAREN S. DARBOE: I would say shapeshifting. That would be a child's dream come true!

REBECCA ROANHORSE: World peace. Is that a superpower? It should be. I would love the power to influence people for the better, to make them kinder to their fellow humans. It sounds silly, and it’s no flying or invisibility, but it would make the world a better place.