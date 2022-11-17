'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Ruth E. Carter

What is essential to developing a character through costume?

Actually knowing their story. So you know a little bit about their backstory, you know a little bit about the story and the present that the film is actually portraying, and also kind of a little bit of the future story, so that you can bring into their history a little bit about where they're going. So the story that centers around a character: where they live, how they live, is integral to knowing where to even start.

What is the key to collaboration?

The key to collaboration is to be a good listener, to actually do your own work and have your own voice, and to be able to communicate that voice. So listening and talking!

Superpower of choice?

I feel like, if I could choose a superpower... I want to say leadership—you know, the strength of leadership in these characters, because our Super Heroes are heroes. So I want the hero power. I want to be the hero and be able to lead a nation.

Got any superstitions?

Don't put a hat on your bed. That means somebody may be passing away. That's an old one. Don't wash clothes on Sunday. Not a good thing!