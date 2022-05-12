'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Xochitl Gomez
Can't get enough of the MCU newcomer? Learn more about her now!
Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!
Xochitl Gomez’s multidimensional performance as the beloved America Chavez, the MCU's first queer Latinx character, is lighting up screens everywhere with the release of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And while we’re pretty sure she’s going to stick with this acting thing, she does have an interesting backup plan.
She knows when it’s time to take a homework break. She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.
Watch Xochitl Gomez's MCU debut on the big screen! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters. Tickets now available!
[RELATED: Xochitl Gomez on Embodying America Chavez and Journeying into the Marvel Cinematic Universe]
We asked. She answered.
What is the first thing you do when you wake up?
First thing I do is get coffee.
What are you totally into right now?
Something I'm obsessed with is definitely shopping online, like on Poshmark and eBay. I'm a huge advocate for that stuff.
If you could share one super power with your character America Chavez, what would it be?
The most famous – hopping through universes. I feel like that would be fun.
When traveling through the Multiverse, what one food must we search for (and compare) at every stop?
I want to stick with America on this one because I do like pizza a lot. The only thing I would do is get it on keto crust. But yeah, pizza.
What’s on your inter-dimensional mix tape?
There’s a few. Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, and Peter McPoland – those are my three.
Favorite time of the year?
Spring!
Truth or dare?
Truth.
What do you always make time for?
My friends and family; whenever they want to talk, it’s suddenly like homework is put aside and I’m on FaceTime.
Must-have item on set?
Kombucha, I literally have kombucha right next to me, I'm constantly drinking kombucha.
In an alternate universe, what would your alternate job be?
Oh, well, that's funny because one job I have wanted for a couple of years is to work at Trader Joe's. That is something I really want to do. I literally own about 10 Trader Joe's T-shirts. I'm telling you one day, one day, I might just go in there and just pretend like I work there.
Mantra or quote that keeps you going?
This is kind of silly, but it's something that I constantly say, which is, “Live, laugh, love.” It's something you can find on a kitchen cloth, but it's definitely one of those things that if I'm going through a hard time… I'll even say it sarcastically, “Well, live, laugh, love.”
Best thing about being a Woman or Nonbinary Creator of Marvel?
It was having this opportunity and this bond with [Elizabeth Olsen], which was great because I got to watch her and I learned a lot from her. I got to study her and see how she would get into character and stuff like that. She’s just honestly mesmerizing. At the beginning, I didn't know what to expect since I'm a newcomer. I would watch how she gets into character before she hears, “Let's get ready.” She takes a moment and gets into her headspace, and I was like, OK, I need to do that. That's how she does it, and I should do it too and I did it. I found it really worked for me as well. I've learned that from her without her knowing that I learned that from her!
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters. Tickets now available!
Make sure to follow @DrStrange on Twitter and @DoctorStrangeOfficial on Instagram, and like "Doctor Strange" on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.
MacKenzie Cadenhead (she/her) is a children’s book author and an old school (Read: former) Marvel editor — not old-old but let’s just say she knew Gwen Stacy when she was dead. She co-authors the "Marvel Super-Hero Adventures" chapter book series for young readers and is a proud Woman of Marvel. You can see what she’s up to over at Instagram @mackenziecadenhead.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Comics
Charlie Jane Anders Introduces Escapade, Marvel’s New Mutant Hero