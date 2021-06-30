Kamala, Doreen, and Miles Head to Charles Xavier's Academy in 'Marvel's Avengers Assembly: X-Change Students 101'

Marvel.com had the opportunity to catch up with the creative duo as they were packing their bags for the upcoming semester!



"I can't believe we're already on Book 3 of Avenger's Assembly – this one was such an... X-CITING book to write. Sorry not sorry," shared Preeti Chhibber. "I get to write the X-Men, which means as many x-cruciating puns as I can fit into one book. Jokes aside, it was such a great... x-perience (Sorry! Last one! I swear!) writing about the kids picking up and settling down in one of my favorite pieces of Marvel history: Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Envisioning the disaster of Gambit as a teacher, or how starstruck Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, and Squirrel Girl would be meeting Wolverine or Storm, was truly a complete joy to write. I hope kids will love reading it as much as I loved writing it!"

“I am so excited about Book 3! I think it might actually be the most fun book in the series to date," added James Lancett. "It's got mutants, dinosaurs, and Super Hero basketball—what more could you want?! This book has been a treat to draw because not only do I get to continue to draw the main characters that I love—Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, and Squirrel Girl—but this time I get to draw X-Men too! I loved the X-Men when I was a kid (especially Wolverine) so it's a dream come true to put my own spin on these iconic characters.”