Avengers Campus: Battle with Spider-Bots and Save the Day with WEB Shooters

So, you’ve saved Avengers Campus on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure… now what? If you want to take home some of the action you can do so with a bevy of items that have come right out of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — aka WEB. And while you might not be looking to tangle with any more Spider-Bots anytime soon, up close you do have to admit they are kind of cute!

Over at the nearby WEB Suppliers, some inventions that have come right out of WEB (thanks to the whip-smart young inventors working inside the building) are readily available, and yes, that includes Spider-Bots. Not only will you find the little robot sidekicks, but also lots of WEB apparel, accessories, and more, including WEB Shooters. If you’re looking to enhance your visit next time you head over to the WEB Open House, a WEB Shooter is your best bet! Wondering what else you might find inside the nearby store?

Spider-Bots

Though you might have just seen hundreds (if not, thousands) of Spider-Bots inside WEB Slingers, what’s it like coming across one more? At WEB Suppliers, you can pick up a bot of your very own, and it will absolutely not replicate out of control at any time. But what it can do is battle other bots.

Additionally, there’s the ability to customize your Spider-Bot with tactile upgrades featuring an assortment of different Super Heroes, including Black Panther, Iron Man Black Widow, Ant-Man, and The Wasp.