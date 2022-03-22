Culture & Lifestyle
Published March 22, 2022

Go Behind-the-Scenes of Black Panther Comics in New Marvel: Script to Page Series

Discover the craft of writing comics the Marvel way, with scripts and commentary from top writers and editors.

by Marvel

Titan Books is delighted to announce the new Marvel: Script To Page series, an official behind-the-scenes look at the craft of writing comic books, featuring exclusive scripts and commentary from top Marvel creators and editors. The series begins with Marvel’s Black Panther: Script To Page, arriving on shelves later this year on October 4, 2022.

The first mainstream African Super Hero, Black Panther has been a comic book and cultural icon since 1966. This collection includes complete scripts of highly successful recent comic books exploring the rich Afrofuturist world of Wakanda and its mighty champion and protector. Meet T’Challa, Shuri, the Dora Milaje, and many, many more iconic characters in these selected scripts from a range of key contemporary comics creators, including Reginald Hudlin, Bryan Edward Hill, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Nnedi Okorafor, and Roxane Gay. Each writer’s scripts are introduced with commentary from journalist and Marvel host Angélique Roché.

Marvel’s Black Panther: Script To Page (COVER NOT FINAL)
Marvel’s Black Panther: Script To Page (COVER NOT FINAL)

Two more titles in the series are slated for publication this year: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Script To Page (October 25, 2022) and Marvel’s Avengers: Script To Page (November 15, 2022).

Marvel's Black Panther: Script to Page arrives on shelves October 4, everywhere books are sold!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Super Hero High Fashion Is on Full Display in This Year's Hellfire Gala Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

March 23's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Movies

The Multiverse Opens Up for 'Morbius'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The Future of Spider-Man

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Looks For His Contact Lens In New Mind-Bending Clip

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Black Panther (T'Challa), Books, Books: Specialty, Books: Collections

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Ibi Zoboi on Okoye's First Mission Outside of Wakanda

The New York Times best-selling author details 'Okoye to the People,' on shelves now!

19 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

The Penguin Classics Marvel Collection Arrives This Summer

Here's a first look at The Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America anthologies!

5 days ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Read an Excerpt of Ibi Zoboi's 'Okoye to the People'

The YA novel arrives March 22, 2022!

1 week ago

Podcasts

The Future of T’Challa Revealed in ‘The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Podcast

In the finale episode, host Nic Stone talks to current Black Panther writer John Ridley, plus series contributors Evan Narcisse, Stephanie Williams, Jesse J. Holland, and more on what’s next for the world of Wakanda.

1 week ago