Go Behind-the-Scenes of Black Panther Comics in New Marvel: Script to Page Series
Discover the craft of writing comics the Marvel way, with scripts and commentary from top writers and editors.
Titan Books is delighted to announce the new Marvel: Script To Page series, an official behind-the-scenes look at the craft of writing comic books, featuring exclusive scripts and commentary from top Marvel creators and editors. The series begins with Marvel’s Black Panther: Script To Page, arriving on shelves later this year on October 4, 2022.
The first mainstream African Super Hero, Black Panther has been a comic book and cultural icon since 1966. This collection includes complete scripts of highly successful recent comic books exploring the rich Afrofuturist world of Wakanda and its mighty champion and protector. Meet T’Challa, Shuri, the Dora Milaje, and many, many more iconic characters in these selected scripts from a range of key contemporary comics creators, including Reginald Hudlin, Bryan Edward Hill, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Nnedi Okorafor, and Roxane Gay. Each writer’s scripts are introduced with commentary from journalist and Marvel host Angélique Roché.
Two more titles in the series are slated for publication this year: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Script To Page (October 25, 2022) and Marvel’s Avengers: Script To Page (November 15, 2022).
Marvel's Black Panther: Script to Page arrives on shelves October 4, everywhere books are sold!
