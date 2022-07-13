Brie Larson Surprises Cast Members at Avengers Campus Paris

Cast Members at Disneyland Paris were in for a surprise when a simple Marvel trivia game turned into so much more! As Avengers Campus Paris was prepping for this past weekend’s exclusive premiere event, some Personnel in the land — from locations Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, and Mission Equipment — got a big surprise when a real-life Avenger showed up mid-game: Brie Larson!

When in the game, the participants were asked a question about Larson, she surprised everyone by appearing there herself to cheers and applause. Larson then thanked the cast members for all that they do, explaining that she was so excited to experience Avengers Campus Paris for the first time! Larson actually reprises her role as Captain Marvel in Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, a brand new attraction for the area.

Watch it all unfold in the video above, and Avengers Campus Paris opens July 20, 2022.