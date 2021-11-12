All the Marvel News from Disney+ Day
Read through a full roundup of today's announcements!
Great news, True Believers! A Silver Surfer-esque herald has arrived in the form of Disney+ Day, alerting Marvel mavens everywhere of all the enthralling events and spectacular stories coming to Disney+!
And the even better news is that we've collected all the Marvel updates right here for you to flip through in one fantastic fell swoop! From the MCU to Marvel Must Haves, dive into the full roundup below!
Celebrate Disney+ Day With a Special Limited-Time Subscription Offer
Get in on the fun today!
Disney+ Day Marvel Must Haves: Shop Disney
Variants, t-shirts, pins, figures, Morris, and more!
All of the Marvel Studios News Coming out of Disney+ Day 2021
Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special is now streaming.
Disney+ Day 2021: New Look at ‘Secret Invasion’
Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Talos.
Disney+ Day 2021: Animated ‘Marvel Zombies’ Announced
A new generation of heroes battle against an ever spreading zombie scourge.
Disney+ Day 2021: Kathryn Hahn Returns for ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’
‘WandaVision’s Jac Schaefer returns as head writer and executive producer.
Disney+ Day 2021: New Look at ‘Ironheart’
Dominique Thorne stars as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
Disney+ Day 2021: New Look at ‘I Am Groot’
The series of shorts follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up.
Disney+ Day 2021: ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ Announced
The animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU.
Disney+ Day 2021: ‘Echo’ Series Starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez Announced
The character will first be introduced in ‘Hawkeye.'
Disney+ Day 2021: First Look at ‘Ms. Marvel’
Iman Vellani stars as the 16-year old Pakistani American from Jersey City.
Disney+ Day 2021: ‘What If…?’ Season 2 Announced
The Watcher returns for Season 2 to meet new heroes.
Disney+ Day 2021: First Look at ‘She Hulk’
Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.
Disney+ Day 2021: First Look at ‘Moon Knight’
Oscar Isaac stars as the complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder.
Disney+ Day 2021: ‘X-MEN ‘97’ Animated Series Announced
Cue the theme song.
EXCLUSIVE: Cast Announcement for 'X-MEN '97' Coming to Disney+
Exclusive interview with Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt on the return of the iconic 'X-Men: The Animated Series'!
Shang-Chi, Black Widow and 11 More Marvel Studios Films Available on Disney+ in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio
Get ready for the ultimate home theater viewing experience!
6 Reasons Why You Should Watch the MCU in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio
Available now on Disney+!
