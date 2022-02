What Does It Take to Become a Member of the Dora Milaje?

Historically, the Dora Milaje are Wakanda's elite, all-female guards for the Black Panther. In the modern era, the "Adorned Ones" are one of the most formidable fighting forces in the world, willing to sacrifice everything to protect Wakanda and its people.

With Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual for the Dora Milaje, an in-world history and training manual, you can learn what it takes to become a member of the cadre of strong fierce women. Written by Karama Horne (founder of The Blerd Girl), Protectors of Wakanda is available everywhere books are sold on September 13, 2022. Pre-order your copy now!

“It dawned on me that the Dora Milaje don’t really have a history in the comics,” Horne explained to The Root. “We see them come in and out, they’re these beautiful bald women who are warriors, but I was like where do they come from, how do they get picked? We know they come from all over Wakanda, but what does that look like? And that’s what I decided to explore in this book.”