What Does It Take to Become a Member of the Dora Milaje?

The world of Wakanda, a technologically advanced society with a deep history and culture, prides itself on tradition, honor, courage, and strength. There is no greater symbol of that strength than Wakanda’s leader, the Black Panther. But protection of that symbol is tasked to the Dora Milaje—a team of women serving as Wakanda’s special forces.

Step inside Marvel Comics’ Black Panther universe and follow the elite society of warriors to discover what it’s like to train as member of the Dora Milaje. Recruited from across all tribes, the selected initiates undergo intense training, both physical and mental.

Passed down from elder Dora to initiates, with entries by General Okoye, Princess Shuri, and Queen Mother Ramonda, Protectors of Wakanda reveals not only the history and foundation of the unit, but collects the strategy, weapons, and combat training as well as the code of honor and nuances of service required to protect the Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda.

Added commentary and guidance from notable warriors, such as Mistress Zola, Ayo, Aneka and M’yra, fill the margins of this treasured text.

“This idea of Wakanda hadn’t really been codified, and there were all these amazing surprises, things that I found along the way that I think people who are fans of the movies are going to be surprised about. Because the comic book lore is a little bit different,” continued Horne. Read her full interview over at The Root.

