Every Black Panther Fan Will Love The Official Wakanda Cookbook, And Here's Why

Read an excerpt from Marvel's Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook featuring an introduction by Ndi Chikondi, Executive Chef of the Royal Palace of Wakanda!

The food of Wakanda is like nowhere else and simultaneously everywhere one could travel in the universe, because Wakanda lives in the heart of everyone. I was destined to be a culinarian out of the womb. My iya agba (grandmother), iya (mother), and Anti (Aunt) Bahiya created a legacy through growing and making food, and I dedicate this first Wakanda Cookbook to these powerful women.

We are raised as Wakandans to practice a healthy lifestyle, eating lots of fresh fruits like mangoes and bananas, fish from the Nyanza (Lake Victoria), and groundnuts that can be farmed. Growing our own vegetables is a part of customary life here. If you have land, you farm it. Most of us have chimanga (corn) in our yards that we use for drying and turning into cornmeal. We also love eating it fresh, and giving ears out as gifts.

My grandmother was a farmer along with my grandfather. During World War II, when King Azzuri was fighting the Nazi invasion, my grandparents supplied the Royal Palace with goods from their farm. They grew lemon and lime trees, farmed groundnuts such as peanuts, and grew maize and hearty greens like kale and collards. They also raised goats, ox, and chickens. It was on this farm that my mother and Anti Bahiya grew up and where I was born.

Both my mother and anti attended school in their village and would work on the farm before and after. It was when they were young that my grandfather was killed during a tribal conflict, leaving my grandmother to farm on her own. This was when my mother and Anti Bahiya decided to start a business together. Anti Bahiya was seventeen and my mother fifteen. They were going to open a food stand at the Birnin Zana Market in the Golden City. They began with one dish, making a chicken curry stew and selling meals of chicken, nsima, and kabichi, a curried cabbage salad. My mother was not an inventive cook, but my anti thought like a chef. The more often they visited the market, the more elaborate her ideas for meals became. Their tiny street food business gained notoriety near and far.

Word spread of the young girls with the delicious food and soon they were serving not only daytime workers but also staff of the Royal Palace. Their food was making it into the mouths of King T’Chaka and his wife N’Yami. On their days off, members of the Dora Milaje would stop by for their newest creations. My Anti Bahiya was creating recipes like zoumba moa, a dehydrated mushroom snack, and sweet potato baked with oats and pecans found at the market that the Dora Milaje could take with them during training.

After months of selling meals at the market, my mother fell in love with one of their regulars. My father was an engineer who worked for the Wakandan Army and lived in the Golden City. She continued attending school and working with her sister. She dreamed of getting married and having a daughter that she could pass on the family business to. Anti Bahiya’s future would become very different.

The Dora Milaje fell in love with my anti’s snacks. They could see she was a very hard worker and her intelligence shone through her creative recipes, as did her quick thinking while working the food stand, all qualities the Dora Milaje look for in a new recruit. One day, they came to her with an offer. They said they had spoken with the elders of her tribe and that she had been chosen to join them and train at Upanga. At seventeen, my anti was initiated as a Dora Milaje. My mother later got married and my father moved to the family land to help her farm.

My mother continued to make and sell food at the Birnin Zana Market and when I was born, she would bring me as a baby along with her. As soon as I could hold a knife, I was slicing cabbage for slaw. At home, I would sit with her as she would prepare the meals for the next day. Once I was old enough to go to school, in the mornings I would go with my father to feed the chickens. And in the afternoons, I would meet my mother at the market.

I would receive letters from Anti Bahiya often. She would tell me about her adventures, traveling the world defending Wakanda and protecting King T’Chaka and young T’Challa. She always included the new foods she was discovering and explaining to me, “Wakanda is everywhere!” She promised that someday I would see the world outside of Wakanda, too.

One day, her promise came true. I was eighteen and had been working the farm and the market with my mother. That day we had lamb kebabs and samosas and were running out fast. A woman came up and ordered one of each. She came back shortly after, exclaiming how it was the best samosa she had ever had. I blushed and thanked her. She then revealed that she worked for the N’Charu Silema and that she knew my Anti Bahiya. My heart began to race, I had never encountered anyone from King T’Challa’s inner circle. She explained that the king and his sister were in need of a new private chef to join the palace staff and that I was being offered the job. I was told to go home and pack my things, and that I would be starting the next day.

This was the best day of my life, and that night we celebrated with a feast of braised oxtail, smoked fish, nsima, and kale. The next morning, I said goodbye to my mother and father and headed to the Wakandan School for Alternative Studies. It was there that I was taught how to incorporate technology into my cooking. Wakandans don’t use fossil fuels to cook traditionally. We try to use eco-friendly culinary techniques. At the Wakandan School for Alternative Studies we used dehydration and temperature-controlled machines to cook rather than wood or coal. It was all new to me and I loved it! Once I graduated I took up residency at the Royal Palace. King T’Challa began to request me for special diplomatic trips. I have catered many dinners at the Wakanda Embassy in New York City.

It was through my travels that I saw what Anti Bahiya was saying in all her letters. There were signs of Wakanda everywhere. I had always thought that mangoes and pineapples were a Wakandan secret, but I saw them at markets on the streets of New York. Sometimes, I could find goat at the Carribean markets, but there was also lamb, which I found to be a good substitute. I also saw the spices of my homeland in African grocery stores that carried dried crayfish. Sweet potatoes, kale, and tomatoes were abundant. I began to create dishes that incorporated all that I was seeing and all that I had learned from the braised chicken at the market to the sous vide yams I saw at restaurants in the city.

This cookbook is a tribute to the warm heart that lives deep within the continent of Africa and how, through its food, that love has spread across the world.

