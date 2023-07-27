First Look: The 'Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History' Hits Bookstores Later This Year
New from Abrams Books, the ‘Mighty Marvel Calendar Book’ captures an inspired period in Marvel Comics history.
PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY OF THE MIGHTY MARVEL CALENDAR BOOK: A VISUAL HISTORY NOW!
For Marvel fans, graphic design fans, and pop art aficionados: First announced at San Diego Comic-Con during the Marvel Classic for the Next Generation and Fans panel, Abrams Books is excited to reveal the Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History!
This stunning collection brings together the full set of Marvel calendars, which were published from 1975 to 1981. Collected for the first time in a deluxe oversize edition, it features an introduction by Marvel Comics writer, editor, and historian Roy Thomas, with extensive commentary by writer and publisher Chris Ryall.
From 1975-81, Marvel created seven consecutive calendars that were as artistically designed and captivatingly written as any of their comic books. Each of these annual calendars—whether they celebrated the Bicentennial (1976) or spotlighted a specific character such as Spider-Man (1978), Hulk (1979), or Doctor Strange (1980), featured heroes and villains across the pantheon of the Marvel Universe—and all shared inspired features. These included visual callouts for birthdays of noted Marvel staff and creators, special events in Marvel history, famous quotes from fan-favorite issues, and other celebratory mentions. Never before has all of this original art been reprinted from iconic Marvel artists including Jack Kirby, John Buscema, John Byrne, Frank Miller, Walter Simonson, Gil Kane, George Perez, Gene Colan, Jim Starlin, Sal Buscema, Mike Ploog, and dozens more.
This complete set of covers, interiors, and gorgeously designed monthly entries are all reproduced at their original size in a collectible hardcover package. Also included is Chris Ryall’s all-new commentary paired with rare promotional materials.
The years might keep ticking away, but the work collected in this special book remains timeless. Pre-order your copy ahead of its December 5 release!
