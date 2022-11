Go Behind The Scenes With 'Loki: The Official Marvel Studios Collector Edition'

“Loki has always been presented as a bit of a loner in the MCU, and by pairing him up with Mobius in this series, it’s given him a really great sparring partner," acknowledges producer Kevin Wright. "At first they have a very adversarial relationship but the great thing with Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston is that there is just an instant camaraderie there that I think just comes down to chemistry.”

Hiddleston remembers when the creators sketched out the plot of the series for him. The story would, they said, introduce a new character early on: “This really interesting character called Mobius. And he’s kind of an analyst in the TVA, and he’s a great intellect, he’s a scholar, he kind of understands Loki, and he’s able to show him parts of himself he’s never understood before. And I always wondered who was going to play that part. And here he is: Owen Wilson.”