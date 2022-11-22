Go Behind The Scenes With 'Loki: The Official Marvel Studios Collector Edition'

The two actors had previously worked together before, but this, according to Hiddleston, “has been a different level of engagement.” Wilson’s turn as Mobius is his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and perhaps a somewhat surprising role for him! “When people ask, ‘What are you doing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?’ I reply, ‘No, I’m not wearing a cape. I don’t have any super-powers, other than the name Mobius, which has a certain power to it,'" Wilson says.

But Hiddleston doesn’t entirely agree. As the actor explains, “Mobius has his own super-powers, which is his kind of curious intelligence and his almost academic fascination with complexity, which exists in Loki and in the timeline. The Time Variance Authority is full of people who are quite militant. And some of them like order and organization. I think Mobius has a greater ability to contain the complexity and the ambiguity of life because people always used to say Loki can play the heavy keys and play the light keys. But Mobius can play the heavy keys and play the light keys. He knows the whole piano.”