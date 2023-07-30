TV Shows
Published July 30, 2023

The Timeline is Running Out in New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer

The God of Mischief returns October 6.

by Marvel

The God of Mischief has returned to Disney+, and just in time. A brand new trailer for Season 2 of Loki has arrived, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous trickster into a new set of adventures with the Time Variance Authority and the friends and foes he's met along the way. 

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 Poster

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

For all time, always! Loki Season 2 premieres October 6, 2023. 

The Super-Skrull, Explained

The Most Shocking Moments from 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023'

SDCC 2023: Watch the ‘Marvel: Next Big Thing’ Panel in Full

MARVEL Future Fight Leads the Charge with v920 Update Featuring War of the Realms

First Look: The 'Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History' Hits Bookstores Later This Year

