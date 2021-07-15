‘Loki’ Will Return for Season 2 on Disney+

More mischief, more glorious purpose, more jet skis? We can only hope.

Marvel Studios' Loki will return for Season 2, streaming exclusively on Disney+! At the end of Episode 6, "For All Time. Always." the end credit scene reveals that Loki will be back for more adventures in the future.

“I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities,” star Tom Hiddleston tells Marvel.com. “We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Season 1 finale ends on a major cliffhanger. After Loki and Sylvie find themselves face to face with He Who Remains, Loki is transported back to the halls of the Time Variance Authority. However, this isn’t the TVA Loki knows — and no one knows him.

“I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2,” Hiddleston continues. “I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more.”

All episodes of Loki Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+!

