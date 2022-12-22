Go Beyond Amazing with 'MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE FIRST 60 YEARS' from Titan

The book goes on sale on December 27th, 2022 and can be pre-ordered from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Indiebound or your favorite bookstore.

The book contains profiles of his visionary creators, including Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, John Romita Sr., and Dan Slott, along with vintage artwork from the Marvel vaults, this is the ultimate celebration of Spider-Man! And now you can get a sneak peek at the book with this exclusive excerpt from Marvel’s Spider-Man: The First 60 Years!

JOHN ROMITA SR. A SPLASH OF GLAMOR