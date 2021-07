The Guardians of the Galaxy Clash with the Avengers in 'Target: Kree' Prose Novel

Target: Kree, the next prose novel in the Marvel and Aconyte Books partnership, from author Stuart Moore (X-Men: The Dark Phoenix Saga), hits book stores next week on July 6.

Set in the world of the Marvel: Crisis Protocol tabletop game, get ready to witness an epic team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, and Ms. Marvel. However, not all alliances happen seamlessly as the outcome of an early mission for the Guardians weighs on some of their team members. Before you pick up the novel, everywhere books are sold, read the first four chapters now thanks to our friends at Aconyte, below!