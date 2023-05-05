Culture & Lifestyle
Published May 5, 2023

New Guardians of the Galaxy Food and Beverage Offerings Land at Disney Parks

Find new items at Pym Test Kitchen and Connections Café!

by Rachel Paige
guardians of the galaxy food

Where are the Guardians of the Galaxy going after the save the galaxy, again? Why, to the Disney Parks, of course, to check out some brand new food and beverage offerings in celebration of the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!

Whether you're heading to Disneyland to stop by Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park, or blasting off on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, here's what you can snack on: 

Disneyland Resort – Disney California Adventure Park 

Stop by both Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab to pick up some new delicious treats — and don't forget to snag a Milky Fizz drink in a Milky Fizz Sipper! 

  • Orloni on a Stick at Pym Test Kitchen: Two skewered kebobs made with ground beef and pork, yellow harissa sauce, rice pilaf, and pickled cucumber-onion salad
  • Milky Fizz at Pym Test Kitchen: Desert pear-flavored soda water with cream
  • Milky Fizz Sipper at Pym Test Kitchen, Shawarma Palace, Shawarma Too, and Terran Treats
  • Zarg-Bits at Pym Tasting Lab: Crispy rice paper, buñuelos corn chips, veggie chips, and seasoned roasted pistachios

Walt Disney World – Epcot

Done saving the Galaxy with the Guardians? Great, time to dive into something to eat. 

  • Perfect Sovereign Waffle Bites at Connections Café: Mini Liege waffles with a red berry dipping sauce and edible gold dust
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Cookie at the popcorn cart near MISSION: Space

Hungry? Take a closer look at all the new offerings in the image gallery below! 

In this article: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Theme Parks

