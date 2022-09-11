Culture & Lifestyle
Published September 11, 2022

Avengers Campus Expands the Multiverse with New Attraction

Battle with the Avengers against King Thanos!

by Rachel Paige
New Attraction

Get ready to enter the Multiverse like never before — by battling alongside the avengers to defeat King Thanos!

As revealed during the A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that a brand new attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort that will let recruits fight join the fight to stop a new threat, King Thanos, a Multiverse variant designed specifically for Avengers Campus.

The third attraction to join Avengers Campus — alongside Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission - BREAKOUT and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure — will soon head into the Multiverse alongside fan-favorite Super Heroes, because joining forces with the Avengers means facing foes from anywhere and everywhen!

Find a first look at the concept art for the attraction above, and a peek at King Thanos below. 

king thanos

 

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more from D23 Expo! And be sure to follow Marvel on TwitterInstagramFacebook, and TikTok for everything coming out of the Multiverse

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

D23 Expo 2022: First Trailer for ‘Secret Invasion’ Reveals the Skrulls’ Infiltration

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

D23 Expo 2022: First Marvel Studios' ‘Werewolf By Night’ Trailer and Poster Revealed

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Armor Wars’ Confirms Return of Don Cheadle

Movies

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Movies

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios ‘Fantastic Four’ Director Announced

In this article: Avengers Campus, Theme Parks, D23 Expo 2022

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

The Incredible Hulk Smashes His Way Into Avengers Campus

Meet The Incredibly Hulk in his Quantum Suit for a limited time!

16 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Mighty Thor Arrives at Avengers Campus Paris

A new Heroic Encounter has arrived!

1 month ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Explore Marvel Super Hero Academy Onboard the Disney Wish

Train like an Avenger to help Ant-Man, The Wasp, and Black Panther defeat Ultron and Taskmaster!

1 month ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus Is Now Open at Disneyland Paris

Welcome new recruits!

1 month ago