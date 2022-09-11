Avengers Campus Expands the Multiverse with New Attraction

Get ready to enter the Multiverse like never before — by battling alongside the avengers to defeat King Thanos!

As revealed during the A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that a brand new attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort that will let recruits fight join the fight to stop a new threat, King Thanos, a Multiverse variant designed specifically for Avengers Campus.

The third attraction to join Avengers Campus — alongside Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission - BREAKOUT and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure — will soon head into the Multiverse alongside fan-favorite Super Heroes, because joining forces with the Avengers means facing foes from anywhere and everywhen!

Find a first look at the concept art for the attraction above, and a peek at King Thanos below.